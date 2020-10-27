iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:LQD) Trading 0.2% Higher

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:LQD) shares traded up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $135.01 and last traded at $134.90. 9,689,035 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 14,527,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.62.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile (NYSE:LQD)

The ISHARES IBOXX $ INVESTMENT GRADE CORPORATE BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the corporate bond market as defined by the iBoxx $ Liquid Investment Grade Index. The Index measures the performance of a fixed number of highly liquid investment-grade corporate bonds.

