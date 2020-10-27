Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) traded down 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.84 and last traded at $6.84. 5,758 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 15,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:JMM)

There is no company description available for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.