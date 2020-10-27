First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI) Trading 4.9% Higher

First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI)’s stock price traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

First Niles Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FNFI)

First Niles Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Niles that provides various banking products and services. It accepts checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and offers various loans. The company was founded in 1897 and is based in Niles, Ohio.

