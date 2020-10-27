Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Cardax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDXI)’s stock price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25. 140 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter.

Cardax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CDXI)

Cardax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes dietary supplements for inflammatory health and pharmaceuticals for chronic diseases driven by inflammation and oxidative stress. It offers ZanthoSyn, an anti-inflammatory supplement for health and longevity that provides astaxanthin with enhanced absorption and purity.

