Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lancaster Colony Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets. Lancaster Colony’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, including T. Marzetti Company, produce and market high quality national and regionally-branded food products throughout the United States for the retail and foodservice markets. Most of their products sold through the retail channel are marketed under the company’s popular brand names, such as Marzetti, New York Brand Bakery, Sister Schubert’s and Flatout. The company’s production plants across the United States make an expanded family of quality food products found every day on the dinner tables of millions of consumers, as well as in well-known restaurant chains nationwide. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LANC. DA Davidson upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lancaster Colony currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Shares of LANC stock opened at $179.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 0.30. Lancaster Colony has a one year low of $114.55 and a one year high of $184.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.07.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.13 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lancaster Colony will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.4% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 95,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,136,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter valued at $847,000. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

