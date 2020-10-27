J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J&J Snack Foods Corporation is an American manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded niche snack foods and frozen beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, their principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY and other soft pretzels, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S, MINUTE MAID frozen juice bars and ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, MARY B’S biscuits and dumplings, DADDY RAY’S fig and fruit bars, TIO PEPE’S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS and OREO Churros, PATIO Burritos and other handheld sandwiches, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes, and several bakery brands within COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. “

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JJSF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $135.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.36 and a beta of 0.60. J & J Snack Foods has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $194.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.70.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $214.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.07 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.16%. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 943,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,891,000 after purchasing an additional 124,286 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,458,000 after purchasing an additional 84,184 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 257,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,552,000 after purchasing an additional 68,270 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,919,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,769 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J & J Snack Foods (JJSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.