PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on PriceSmart from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet raised shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $74.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.39 and its 200-day moving average is $63.15. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.90. PriceSmart has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $79.90.

In related news, EVP Juan Ignacio Biehl sold 1,615 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $115,488.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,746.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSMT. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in PriceSmart by 40.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 288.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in PriceSmart in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of December 6, 2019, the company operated 45 warehouse clubs. PriceSmart, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.