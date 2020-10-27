California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Trading Down 1%

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) was down 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.52 and last traded at $13.33. Approximately 3,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 22,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.47.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of California BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $108.43 million, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. California BanCorp had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $11.56 million during the quarter.

About California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB)

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

