BidaskClub Upgrades Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) to “Hold”

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
NBIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.79.
Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $100.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84 and a beta of 1.24. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.44.
In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $94,021.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,637.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $403,104.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,021 shares in the company, valued at $52,085,077.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,634 shares of company stock valued at $765,348 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth $13,076,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $21,194,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,854,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 129.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 196,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,574,000 after buying an additional 110,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 316.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 142,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,697,000 after buying an additional 107,945 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Neurocrine Biosciences
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.
