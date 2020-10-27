BidaskClub Upgrades Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) to “Hold”

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.79.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $100.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84 and a beta of 1.24. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.44.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.66 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The company’s revenue was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $94,021.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,637.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $403,104.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,021 shares in the company, valued at $52,085,077.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,634 shares of company stock valued at $765,348 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth $13,076,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $21,194,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,854,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 129.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 196,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,574,000 after buying an additional 110,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 316.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 142,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,697,000 after buying an additional 107,945 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

