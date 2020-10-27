Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund (NYSE:CIK) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CIK)’s share price rose 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.99. Approximately 255,089 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 550,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th were issued a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 16th.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund (NYSE:CIK)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.