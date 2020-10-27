Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

HLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

NYSE HLX opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 3.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 4.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 175,707 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 414.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 284,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 228,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,958,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 122,628 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 118,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 200.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 170,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 113,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

