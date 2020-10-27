BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.57.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of BTAI stock opened at $46.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.10. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.64. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $71.50.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.32). As a group, equities analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,442,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

