BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.57.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of BTAI stock opened at $46.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.10. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.64. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $71.50.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.32). As a group, equities analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,442,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

Read More: Channel Trading

Analyst Recommendations for BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
BioXcel Therapeutics Inc Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
BioXcel Therapeutics Inc Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
Montage Resources Co. Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
Montage Resources Co. Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
Comparing Service Team & Team
Comparing Service Team & Team
Contrasting Milestone Scientific and The Competition
Contrasting Milestone Scientific and The Competition
SBI and The Competition Head to Head Survey
SBI and The Competition Head to Head Survey


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report