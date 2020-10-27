Montage Resources Co. (NYSE:MR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Montage Resources Co. (NYSE:MR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.59.

Several research analysts have commented on MR shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Montage Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Capital One Financial downgraded Montage Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Montage Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Roth Capital downgraded Montage Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.34 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Montage Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.46 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

MR stock opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $202.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 3.87. Montage Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $90.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.12 million. Montage Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. Equities analysts predict that Montage Resources will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Montage Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Montage Resources by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Montage Resources by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Montage Resources by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 21,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Montage Resources by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 69,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montage Resources Company Profile

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 233,800 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 2,729.8 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

