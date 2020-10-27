Comparing Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) & Tecogen (NYSE:TGEN)

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) and Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.4% of Carrier Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Tecogen shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Tecogen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Carrier Global and Tecogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrier Global N/A N/A N/A Tecogen -8.93% -12.88% -7.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Carrier Global and Tecogen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrier Global 0 8 9 0 2.53 Tecogen 0 0 0 0 N/A

Carrier Global presently has a consensus target price of $29.50, suggesting a potential downside of 12.49%. Given Carrier Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Carrier Global is more favorable than Tecogen.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Carrier Global and Tecogen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carrier Global $18.61 billion 1.57 $2.12 billion N/A N/A Tecogen $33.43 million 0.88 -$4.71 million ($0.07) -16.86

Carrier Global has higher revenue and earnings than Tecogen.

Summary

Carrier Global beats Tecogen on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carrier Global Company Profile

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Tecogen Company Profile

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning for residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services, and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+, a cogeneration product that provides electricity and hot water; TECOGEN cogeneration systems for producing hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under the Ultera brand name. It also provides long-term maintenance contracts, parts sales, and turnkey installation services through a network of 10 field service centers in California, the Midwest, the Northeast, and the Southeast. In addition, the company installs, owns, operates, and maintains distributed generation and other complementary systems. It serves hospitals and nursing homes, colleges and universities, health clubs and spas, hotels and motels, office and retail buildings, food and beverage processors, multi-unit residential buildings, laundries, ice rinks, swimming pools, factories, municipal buildings, military installations, and indoor growing facilities. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

