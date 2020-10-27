Financial Contrast: Canyon Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CYBA) & BancFirst (OTCMKTS:BANF)

Canyon Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CYBA) and BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Canyon Bancorp alerts:

35.1% of BancFirst shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.3% of BancFirst shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Canyon Bancorp and BancFirst, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canyon Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A BancFirst 0 1 0 0 2.00

BancFirst has a consensus price target of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.20%. Given BancFirst’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BancFirst is more favorable than Canyon Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Canyon Bancorp and BancFirst’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canyon Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BancFirst $473.89 million 3.15 $134.88 million $4.12 11.11

BancFirst has higher revenue and earnings than Canyon Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Canyon Bancorp and BancFirst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canyon Bancorp N/A N/A N/A BancFirst 25.64% 9.77% 1.11%

Volatility and Risk

Canyon Bancorp has a beta of 6.31, indicating that its stock price is 531% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BancFirst has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BancFirst beats Canyon Bancorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canyon Bancorp

Canyon Bancorp went out of business. Canyon Bancorp was founded in 2006 and is based in Palm Springs, California.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services. It also provides commercial, financial, and other loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchase of equipment, and other needs; construction, farmland, one-to-four family residence, multifamily residential property, and commercial real estate loans; and loans to finance purchases of consumer goods, such as automobiles, boats, household goods, vacations, and education. In addition, the company engages in the investment management and administration of trusts for individuals, corporations, and employee benefit plans, as well as bond trustee and paying agent business for various Oklahoma municipalities and governmental entities; and provision of item processing, research, and other correspondent banking services. Further, it is involved in real estate investment and insurance agency services; and providing funds transfer, collection, safe deposit box, cash management, retail brokerage, and other services for individual and corporate customers. The company serves customers in non-metropolitan trade centers and cities in the metropolitan statistical areas of Oklahoma. It operates through 108 banking locations in Oklahoma and 3 banking locations in Dallas, Texas. The company was formerly known as United Community Corporation and changed its name to BancFirst Corporation in November 1988. BancFirst Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Canyon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canyon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.