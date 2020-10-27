Reviewing Akorn (OTCMKTS:UPLCQ) & Range Resources (OTCMKTS:RRC)

Akorn (OTCMKTS:UPLCQ) and Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Akorn and Range Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akorn -48.05% -2.61% 1.57% Range Resources -79.81% -0.43% -0.17%

Akorn has a beta of -1.02, meaning that its stock price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Range Resources has a beta of 2.78, meaning that its stock price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Akorn shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Akorn shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Range Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Akorn and Range Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akorn $742.03 million 0.00 $107.99 million N/A N/A Range Resources $2.83 billion 0.79 -$1.72 billion $0.40 21.85

Akorn has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Range Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Akorn and Range Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akorn 0 0 0 0 N/A Range Resources 6 12 5 0 1.96

Range Resources has a consensus target price of $6.12, suggesting a potential downside of 30.03%. Given Range Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Range Resources is more favorable than Akorn.

Akorn Company Profile

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest WyomingÂthe Pinedale and Jonah fields. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in approximately 114,000 gross acres in Wyoming. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. On May 14, 2020, Ultra Petroleum Corp., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned and operated 1,272 net producing wells and approximately 833,000 net acres under lease in the Appalachian region; and 409 net producing wells and approximately 105,000 net acres under lease in the North Louisiana region. It markets and sells natural gas, and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, NGL distributors, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

