OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) & Nymox Pharmaceutical (NYSE:NYMX) Head to Head Analysis

OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) and Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OncoCyte and Nymox Pharmaceutical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte N/A N/A -$22.43 million ($0.44) -3.52 Nymox Pharmaceutical $120,000.00 1,321.06 -$13.16 million N/A N/A

Nymox Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than OncoCyte.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for OncoCyte and Nymox Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoCyte 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A

OncoCyte presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.03%. Given OncoCyte’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe OncoCyte is more favorable than Nymox Pharmaceutical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.2% of OncoCyte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Nymox Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of OncoCyte shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 54.0% of Nymox Pharmaceutical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

OncoCyte has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nymox Pharmaceutical has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OncoCyte and Nymox Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte N/A -88.04% -61.39% Nymox Pharmaceutical -14,341.11% -451.84% -246.37%

Summary

OncoCyte beats Nymox Pharmaceutical on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of non-invasive blood-based diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing DetermaVu, a non-invasive molecular lung cancer confirmatory diagnostic that is administered to patients as a blood test. It also develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies for detecting breast cancer. OncoCyte Corporation has a strategic collaboration with Guardian Research Network, Inc. to create a solution for pharma clients from patient recruitment to regulatory approvals. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207) that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia; and is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

