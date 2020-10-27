Head to Head Comparison: Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) vs. NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP)

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) and NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Central Puerto and NextEra Energy Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Puerto $606.52 million 0.59 $182.34 million $0.99 2.38 NextEra Energy Partners $855.00 million 4.96 -$71.00 million ($1.51) -42.88

Central Puerto has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NextEra Energy Partners. NextEra Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Central Puerto, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Central Puerto pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. NextEra Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Central Puerto pays out 10.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NextEra Energy Partners pays out -153.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NextEra Energy Partners has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Central Puerto and NextEra Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Puerto 23.16% 12.48% 6.38% NextEra Energy Partners -14.18% -2.11% -1.08%

Risk and Volatility

Central Puerto has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextEra Energy Partners has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Central Puerto and NextEra Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Puerto 0 0 0 0 N/A NextEra Energy Partners 0 3 10 0 2.77

NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $64.42, indicating a potential downside of 0.50%. Given NextEra Energy Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NextEra Energy Partners is more favorable than Central Puerto.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.8% of Central Puerto shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Central Puerto Company Profile

Central Puerto S.A. generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and two wind farms with a total installed capacity of 3,810 MW. Central Puerto S.A. was founded in 1989 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

