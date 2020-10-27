Lawson Products (LAWS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). Lawson Products had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $72.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.77 million. On average, analysts expect Lawson Products to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

Shares of Lawson Products stock opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. Lawson Products has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $58.28. The firm has a market cap of $412.57 million, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

In other news, SVP Matthew Jay Brown sold 1,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $70,130.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LAWS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lawson Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Lawson Products in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.