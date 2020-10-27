Contrasting Anpac Bio-Medical Science (ANPC) & Its Competitors

Anpac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ: ANPC) is one of 40 public companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Anpac Bio-Medical Science to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Anpac Bio-Medical Science and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio
Anpac Bio-Medical Science $1.56 million -$14.52 million -2.14
Anpac Bio-Medical Science Competitors $819.25 million $36.78 million 67.55

Anpac Bio-Medical Science’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Anpac Bio-Medical Science. Anpac Bio-Medical Science is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Anpac Bio-Medical Science and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score
Anpac Bio-Medical Science 0 0 0 0 N/A
Anpac Bio-Medical Science Competitors 266 908 1216 89 2.46

As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 12.43%. Given Anpac Bio-Medical Science’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Anpac Bio-Medical Science has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Anpac Bio-Medical Science shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Anpac Bio-Medical Science and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
Anpac Bio-Medical Science N/A N/A N/A
Anpac Bio-Medical Science Competitors -147.70% -36.67% -21.39%

Summary

Anpac Bio-Medical Science rivals beat Anpac Bio-Medical Science on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Anpac Bio-Medical Science

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It also manufactures cancer differentiation analysis devices; and offers physical checkup package services. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lishui, the People's Republic of China.

