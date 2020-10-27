Contrasting Anpac Bio-Medical Science (ANPC) & Its Competitors

Anpac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ: ANPC) is one of 40 public companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Anpac Bio-Medical Science to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Anpac Bio-Medical Science and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Anpac Bio-Medical Science
|$1.56 million
|-$14.52 million
|-2.14
|Anpac Bio-Medical Science Competitors
|$819.25 million
|$36.78 million
|67.55
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Anpac Bio-Medical Science and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Anpac Bio-Medical Science
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Anpac Bio-Medical Science Competitors
|266
|908
|1216
|89
|2.46
As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 12.43%. Given Anpac Bio-Medical Science’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Anpac Bio-Medical Science has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
0.0% of Anpac Bio-Medical Science shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Anpac Bio-Medical Science and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Anpac Bio-Medical Science
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Anpac Bio-Medical Science Competitors
|-147.70%
|-36.67%
|-21.39%
Summary
Anpac Bio-Medical Science rivals beat Anpac Bio-Medical Science on 6 of the 9 factors compared.
About Anpac Bio-Medical Science
Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It also manufactures cancer differentiation analysis devices; and offers physical checkup package services. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lishui, the People's Republic of China.
