Head to Head Review: Visteon (VC) and Its Peers

Visteon (NASDAQ: VC) is one of 54 public companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Visteon to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Visteon alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Visteon and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visteon 0 1 1 0 2.50 Visteon Competitors 731 2283 2419 121 2.35

Visteon presently has a consensus target price of $90.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.86%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential downside of 0.47%. Given Visteon’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Visteon is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Visteon has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visteon’s competitors have a beta of 2.02, suggesting that their average share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Visteon and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visteon -1.25% 2.42% 0.56% Visteon Competitors -2.51% -98.91% -0.07%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Visteon and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Visteon $2.95 billion $70.00 million 31.76 Visteon Competitors $6.51 billion $135.14 million 7.43

Visteon’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Visteon. Visteon is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Visteon shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Visteon beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications. It also offers infotainment solutions, including Phoenix display audio and embedded infotainment platform; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data; SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller to enhance efficiency, and reduce power consumption and cost; and head-up displays (HUD), such as combiner HUD and windshield HUD that present critical information to the driver. Visteon Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.