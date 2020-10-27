Trigon Metals Inc. (TM.V) (CVE:TM) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -2.67

News headlines about Trigon Metals Inc. (TM.V) (CVE:TM) have been trending negative on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Trigon Metals Inc. (TM.V) earned a daily sentiment score of -2.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of CVE:TM opened at C$0.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 million and a P/E ratio of -11.62. Trigon Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.05 and a twelve month high of C$0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58.

Get Trigon Metals Inc. (TM.V) alerts:

About Trigon Metals Inc. (TM.V)

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. The company primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. It holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Trigon Metals Inc. (TM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trigon Metals Inc. (TM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.