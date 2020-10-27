Trigon Metals Inc. (TM.V) (CVE:TM) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of -2.67

Press coverage about Trigon Metals Inc. (TM.V) (CVE:TM) has been trending negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Trigon Metals Inc. (TM.V) earned a media sentiment score of -2.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of CVE:TM opened at C$0.43 on Tuesday. Trigon Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.05 and a 12-month high of C$0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 million and a PE ratio of -11.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58.

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. The company primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. It holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

