Distil Plc (DIS.L) (LON:DIS) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Distil Plc (DIS.L) (LON:DIS) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Distil Plc (DIS.L) earned a coverage optimism score of 1.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of DIS opened at GBX 1.23 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25. Distil Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

Distil Plc (DIS.L) Company Profile

Distil Plc, through its subsidiaries, markets and sells spirits. The company offers its products under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Limited Edition Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, Diva Vodka, and Jago's Vanilla Cream Liqueur.

