Distil Plc (DIS.L) (LON:DIS) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Distil Plc (DIS.L) (LON:DIS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Distil Plc (DIS.L) earned a news impact score of 1.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of DIS opened at GBX 1.23 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.99. Distil Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1.50 ($0.02). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 million and a P/E ratio of 12.25.

Distil Plc, through its subsidiaries, markets and sells spirits. The company offers its products under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Limited Edition Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, Diva Vodka, and Jago's Vanilla Cream Liqueur.

