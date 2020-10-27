Trigon Metals Inc. (TM.V) (CVE:TM) Given Media Impact Rating of -2.67

Media headlines about Trigon Metals Inc. (TM.V) (CVE:TM) have trended negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Trigon Metals Inc. (TM.V) earned a daily sentiment score of -2.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.
CVE:TM opened at C$0.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 million and a PE ratio of -11.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Trigon Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.05 and a 12 month high of C$0.54.
Trigon Metals Inc. (TM.V) Company Profile
See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Trigon Metals Inc. (TM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trigon Metals Inc. (TM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.