Trigon Metals Inc. (TM.V) (CVE:TM) Given Media Impact Rating of -2.67

Media headlines about Trigon Metals Inc. (TM.V) (CVE:TM) have trended negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Trigon Metals Inc. (TM.V) earned a daily sentiment score of -2.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

CVE:TM opened at C$0.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 million and a PE ratio of -11.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Trigon Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.05 and a 12 month high of C$0.54.

Get Trigon Metals Inc. (TM.V) alerts:

Trigon Metals Inc. (TM.V) Company Profile

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. The company primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. It holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Trigon Metals Inc. (TM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trigon Metals Inc. (TM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.