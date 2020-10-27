Truist Securiti Weighs in on COMSCORE, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SCOR)

COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for COMSCORE in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton forecasts that the business services provider will earn ($0.39) per share for the year.

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $88.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.79 million. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.61) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered COMSCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of COMSCORE in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

Shares of SCOR stock opened at $1.95 on Monday. COMSCORE has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of COMSCORE by 6.4% in the second quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 68,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of COMSCORE by 18.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 158,932 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of COMSCORE by 3.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 587,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 21,025 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of COMSCORE by 75.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 583,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 250,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of COMSCORE by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 15,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

About COMSCORE

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

