Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Issued By Wedbush

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TPH. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. B. Riley upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Zelman & Associates cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, 140166 upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $17.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. TRI Pointe Group has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.60.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $826.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,695,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,051,000 after buying an additional 2,774,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in TRI Pointe Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,477,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,033,000 after acquiring an additional 83,220 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in TRI Pointe Group by 23.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,363,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,688,000 after acquiring an additional 645,497 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TRI Pointe Group by 125.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,829 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TRI Pointe Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,132,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,704,000 after acquiring an additional 71,070 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 113,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $1,958,513.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 12,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $212,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.