Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Snap-on in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.72. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.21 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research lowered Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Snap-on from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.60.

Shares of SNA opened at $164.25 on Monday. Snap-on has a 52-week low of $90.72 and a 52-week high of $172.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.12 and its 200-day moving average is $139.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $941.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 1,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $4,141,791.50. Insiders have sold a total of 42,713 shares of company stock worth $6,709,767 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

