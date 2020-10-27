Encana Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (TSE:OVV)

Encana Corp. (TSE:OVV) – Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Encana in a report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann anticipates that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Encana’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

OVV has been the topic of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Encana in a report on Monday, September 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Encana and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.63.

TSE OVV opened at C$12.05 on Monday. Encana has a one year low of C$2.95 and a one year high of C$24.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82.

Encana (TSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.56) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.73 billion.

About Encana

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets in Anadarko basin, located in west-central Oklahoma; the Permian basin located in the prolific, Midland Basin in Texas; and the Montney basin located in western Canada.

