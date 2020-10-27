Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Biogen in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $4.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.75. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q1 2021 earnings at $6.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $6.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $25.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $26.50 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.17 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Biogen from $311.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Biogen from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.85.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $256.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.97. The stock has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen has a 52 week low of $255.83 and a 52 week high of $374.99.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 35.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 113.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 169.4% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

