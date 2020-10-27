First Majestic Silver Corp. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for First Majestic Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.31.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

AG has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.35.

Shares of AG stock opened at $10.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -30.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $14.57.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.22 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 23.48%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 120,535 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,990,390 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,654,000 after acquiring an additional 180,888 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 414,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 325,515 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 33,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,614 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.