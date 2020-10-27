Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) – Equities research analysts at G.Research cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 23rd. G.Research analyst S. Comery now anticipates that the bank will earn $3.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.35.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 6.35%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SASR. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of SASR stock opened at $26.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 423.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1,525.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

