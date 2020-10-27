FY2021 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. Lowered by National Bank Financial (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinross Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.91.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KGC. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, CSFB set a $9.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $8.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.83. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth about $119,441,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,093,314 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630,191 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,467,496 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,048 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,441,382 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.