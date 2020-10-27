CVE:NXR.UN (CVE:NXR.UN) Stock Price Down 1.8%

CVE:NXR.UN (CVE:NXR.UN) shares dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.68 and last traded at C$1.68. Approximately 85,590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 127,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $161.91 million and a P/E ratio of 3.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

CVE:NXR.UN Company Profile (CVE:NXR.UN)

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for CVE:NXR.UN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVE:NXR.UN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.