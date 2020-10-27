First Majestic Silver Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for First Majestic Silver in a report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.41.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The mining company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$48.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$74.75 million.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FR. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of TSE FR opened at C$13.98 on Monday. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of C$5.30 and a twelve month high of C$19.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a PE ratio of -39.27.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.77 per share, with a total value of C$31,925.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$893,900. Also, Director Keith Neumeyer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.11, for a total value of C$423,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,564,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$50,295,109.11. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $412,100.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Earnings History and Estimates for First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR)

