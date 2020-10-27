mCloud Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCLDD) Shares Down 4.8%

mCloud Technologies Corp (OTCMKTS:MCLDD) shares dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 5,861 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 54,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average is $2.56.

About mCloud Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCLDD)

mCloud Technologies Corp. is creating a more efficient future with the use of AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions to three distinct segments: smart buildings, wind energy, and oil and gas.

