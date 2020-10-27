Capital One Financial Corp. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.32 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Capital One Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.19. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $127.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.66.

Shares of COF stock opened at $74.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.76.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $395,585.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

