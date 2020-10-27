Piper Sandler Weighs in on TechnipFMC PLC’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for TechnipFMC in a report released on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Herbert now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Societe Generale raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.89 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.73.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $6.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.60. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $21.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 514.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

