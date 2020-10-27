William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for UniFirst in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $7.42 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.08.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on UniFirst from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $166.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.89. UniFirst has a 52-week low of $121.89 and a 52-week high of $217.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.97.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 7.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNF. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in UniFirst in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in UniFirst in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in UniFirst by 806.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 399 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UniFirst by 7.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total transaction of $240,687.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,483.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cynthia Croatti sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.19, for a total transaction of $226,312.71. Insiders have sold 2,612 shares of company stock valued at $490,178 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

