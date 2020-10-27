Truist Securiti Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Boston Private Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Boston Private Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.13.

Shares of Boston Private Financial stock opened at $6.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Boston Private Financial has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $530.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average is $6.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 20,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

