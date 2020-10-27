Head-To-Head Comparison: Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLB) vs. Powin Energy (OTCMKTS:PWON)

Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLB) and Powin Energy (OTCMKTS:PWON) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Conversion Labs and Powin Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conversion Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A Powin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Conversion Labs and Powin Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conversion Labs $12.47 million 36.80 -$3.14 million N/A N/A Powin Energy $5.17 million 11.73 -$15.54 million N/A N/A

Conversion Labs has higher revenue and earnings than Powin Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Conversion Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.9% of Conversion Labs shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 72.6% of Powin Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Conversion Labs has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Powin Energy has a beta of -3.05, suggesting that its share price is 405% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Conversion Labs and Powin Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conversion Labs -35.92% N/A -260.09% Powin Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Conversion Labs beats Powin Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conversion Labs

Conversion Labs, Inc., an Internet-based direct response marketing company, licenses, acquires, creates, and sells various products to consumers worldwide. Its products include Shapiro MD, a shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in foamer for thicker fuller hair; iNR Wellness MD, a nutritional supplement for immune support; and PDF Simpli, a PDF conversion software. The company sells its products through technology infrastructure and relationships with agencies, third party marketers, and online advertising platforms, as well as through its Websites inrwellness.com and shapiromd.com. The company was formerly known as Immudyne, Inc. and changed its name to Conversion Labs, Inc. in June 2018. Conversion Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

About Powin Energy

Powin Energy Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and provides integrated battery energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial and industrial, and microgrid applications. Its primary product is the Stack140, a modular, flexible, purpose-built battery string that is scalable from a single unit to multiple megawatts of capacity. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tualatin, Oregon.

