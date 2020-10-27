Reviewing Teekay (NYSE:TK) & Hermitage Offshore Services (NYSE:PSV)

Teekay (NYSE:TK) and Hermitage Offshore Services (NYSE:PSV) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Teekay and Hermitage Offshore Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Teekay
|$1.92 billion
|0.10
|-$310.58 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Hermitage Offshore Services
|$41.81 million
|0.03
|-$19.12 million
|N/A
|N/A
Insider and Institutional Ownership
12.6% of Teekay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Hermitage Offshore Services shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Teekay shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Risk & Volatility
Teekay has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hermitage Offshore Services has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Teekay and Hermitage Offshore Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Teekay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Hermitage Offshore Services
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
Profitability
This table compares Teekay and Hermitage Offshore Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Teekay
|-10.53%
|2.86%
|0.93%
|Hermitage Offshore Services
|-38.93%
|-36.61%
|-9.32%
Summary
Teekay beats Hermitage Offshore Services on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
Teekay Company Profile
Teekay Corporation provides oil and gas transportation services worldwide. It operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, floating production storage and offloading units, liquefied gas carriers, and conventional tankers. As of December 31, 2019, its fleet consisted of 154 vessels, which included chartered-in vessels. The company serves energy and utility companies, oil traders, large oil and LNG consumers, petroleum product producers, government agencies, and various other entities that depend upon marine transportation. Teekay Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Hermitage Offshore Services Company Profile
Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. operates as an offshore support vessel company. As of June 6, 2019, it had a fleet of 23 vessels, including 10 platform supply vessels, 2 anchor handling tug supply vessels, and 11 crew boats. The company's vessels primarily operate in the North Sea or the West Coast of Africa. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Offshore Ltd. and changed its name to Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. in June 2019. Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
