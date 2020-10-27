Centennial Resource Development (OTCMKTS:CDEV) Trading Down 7.3%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDEV) shares dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 3,806,858 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 12,014,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.81.

Centennial Resource Development (OTCMKTS:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $90.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.38 million.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

