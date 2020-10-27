Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€22.30” Price Target for freenet AG (FNTN.F) (FRA:FNTN)

freenet AG (FNTN.F) (FRA:FNTN) has been assigned a €22.30 ($26.24) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.70 ($19.65) price target on shares of freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €21.50 ($25.29) price target on shares of freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. freenet AG (FNTN.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €20.63 ($24.27).

Shares of FNTN opened at €16.37 ($19.25) on Tuesday. freenet AG has a twelve month low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a twelve month high of €32.92 ($38.73). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €16.31.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

