HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 525 by Goldman Sachs Group

HSBC (LON:HSBA) has been given a GBX 525 ($6.86) price target by Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 64.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HSBA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 397.81 ($5.20).

HSBC stock opened at GBX 319.35 ($4.17) on Tuesday. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 603.50 ($7.88). The stock has a market cap of $62.77 billion and a PE ratio of -114.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 307.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 361.22.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 51,145 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £167,755.60 ($219,173.77).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

