Comparing (VLDR) (NASDAQ:VLDR) & Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN)

(VLDR) (NASDAQ:VLDR) and Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for (VLDR) and Nordson, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score (VLDR) 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nordson 0 1 5 0 2.83

(VLDR) currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.11%. Nordson has a consensus price target of $193.20, indicating a potential downside of 4.85%. Given (VLDR)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe (VLDR) is more favorable than Nordson.

Profitability

This table compares (VLDR) and Nordson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets (VLDR) N/A -298.58% -7.16% Nordson 15.54% 19.95% 9.05%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares (VLDR) and Nordson’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio (VLDR) N/A N/A -$13.92 million N/A N/A Nordson $2.19 billion 5.37 $337.09 million $5.87 34.59

Nordson has higher revenue and earnings than (VLDR).

Risk and Volatility

(VLDR) has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nordson has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.7% of (VLDR) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.7% of Nordson shares are held by institutional investors. 35.0% of (VLDR) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Nordson shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nordson beats (VLDR) on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About (VLDR)

Graf Industrial Corp. is a blank check company, which engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on June 26, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products. The company's Advanced Technology Systems segment offers automated dispensing systems for the attachment, protection, and coating of fluids, as well as related gas plasma treatment systems for cleaning and conditioning surfaces; precision manual and semi-automated dispensers, minimally invasive interventional delivery devices, plastic molded syringes, cartridges, tips, fluid connection components, tubing, and catheters; and bond testing and automated optical, acoustic microscopy, and x-ray inspection systems for use in semiconductor and printed circuit board industries. Its Industrial Coating Systems segment provides automated and manual dispensing products and systems to apply adhesive and sealant materials; dispensing and curing systems to coat and cure containers; systems to apply liquid paints and coatings to consumer and industrial products; and systems to apply powder paints and coatings to metal, plastic, and wood products, as well as ultraviolet equipment for use in curing and drying operations for specialty coatings, semiconductor materials, and paints. The company markets its products through direct sales force, as well as distributors and sales representatives. Nordson Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.

