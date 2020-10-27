Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) and Real Goods Solar (NYSE:RGSEQ) Critical Survey

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) and Real Goods Solar (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Brookfield Business Partners and Real Goods Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Business Partners 0 0 7 0 3.00 Real Goods Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookfield Business Partners currently has a consensus price target of $44.33, suggesting a potential upside of 38.33%. Given Brookfield Business Partners’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Brookfield Business Partners is more favorable than Real Goods Solar.

Volatility and Risk

Brookfield Business Partners has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Real Goods Solar has a beta of -0.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.5% of Brookfield Business Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Real Goods Solar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Business Partners and Real Goods Solar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Business Partners $43.03 billion 0.06 $43.00 million $0.62 51.69 Real Goods Solar $12.73 million 0.03 -$42.08 million N/A N/A

Brookfield Business Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Real Goods Solar.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Business Partners and Real Goods Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Business Partners -0.31% -1.26% -0.25% Real Goods Solar N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Brookfield Business Partners beats Real Goods Solar on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Real Goods Solar Company Profile

Real Goods Solar, Inc. operates as a residential and small business commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the United States. The company's Solar Division segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing, as well as small business commercial services in the continental United States. Its POWERHOUSE segment manufactures and sells solar shingles. The company offers turnkey services, including design, procurement, permitting, build-out, grid connection, financing referrals, and warranty. The company markets its products and services through an outside sales team, inside sales, e-sales, and customer referral programs, as well as an online direct marketing channel. Real Goods Solar, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On March 5, 2020, Real Goods Solar, Inc., filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Colorado.

