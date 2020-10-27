Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) & Williams Industries (NYSE:WMSI) Critical Analysis

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) and Williams Industries (OTCMKTS:WMSI) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Williams Industries has a beta of -0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Valmont Industries and Williams Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valmont Industries 5.17% 14.67% 6.03% Williams Industries N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Valmont Industries and Williams Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valmont Industries $2.77 billion 1.13 $153.77 million $7.06 20.73 Williams Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Valmont Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Williams Industries.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.7% of Valmont Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Valmont Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.4% of Williams Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Valmont Industries and Williams Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valmont Industries 0 1 1 0 2.50 Williams Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valmont Industries currently has a consensus price target of $139.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.00%. Given Valmont Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Valmont Industries is more favorable than Williams Industries.

Summary

Valmont Industries beats Williams Industries on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc. produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products. The Utility Support Structures segment manufactures engineered steel and concrete pole structures for the utility transmission, and distribution applications; renewable energy generation equipment; and inspection services. The Coatings segment provides hot-dipped galvanizing, anodizing, powder coating, and e-coating services. The Irrigation segment manufactures and distributes mechanical irrigation equipment, and related parts and services under the Valley brand name for the agricultural industry; and tubular products for industrial customers. This segment also provides water management solutions for large-scale production agriculture; and technology for precision agriculture. The company serves municipalities and government entities, commercial lighting fixtures manufacturing companies, contractors, telecommunications and utility companies, and large farms, as well as the general manufacturing sector. Valmont Industries, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

Williams Industries Company Profile

Williams Industries, Incorporated manufactures and sells welded steel plate girders, rolled steel beams, stay-in-place bridge decking, and light structural and other metal products in the United States. The company also offers steel, precast concrete and miscellaneous metals erection and installation services, as well as rigging and specialized hauling services. It also rents cranes. The company provides its services and products for industrial, governmental, commercial, and institutional construction markets. Williams Industries, Incorporated was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Manassas, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.