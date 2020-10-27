Vishay Precision Group (VPG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Vishay Precision Group has set its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $59.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.00 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Vishay Precision Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Shares of VPG opened at $25.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $347.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.46. Vishay Precision Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.98.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.