Vishay Precision Group (VPG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Vishay Precision Group has set its Q3 2020
Individual that wish to listen to the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $59.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.00 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Vishay Precision Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VPG opened at $25.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $347.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.46. Vishay Precision Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.98.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

